2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

61,354 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG C63 S,503HP,AMG PKG,NAV,CAM, H.U.D,BLIND SPOT,

AMG C63 S,503HP,AMG PKG,NAV,CAM, H.U.D,BLIND SPOT,

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,354KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC7704
  VIN: 55SWF8HB7KU307195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,354 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ C63 S AMG | V8 | BITURBO | 503HP | AMG PERFORMANCE SEATS | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST (FAP) | DRIVING PACKAGE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BRAKE ASSIST PLUS CROSS TRAFFIC DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT | TRACK PACE APP | MEMORY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | CHASSIS WITH STEEL/AIR SUSPENSION | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS GO | DIRECT START | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | AMG PACKAGE INTERIOR | AMG PACKAGE EXTERIOR | RED CALIPERS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







An icon of the high performance sports coupe, this 2019 Mercedes-Benz C63s AMG comes with 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 503hp 516ft. lbs. ,sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. This C63s comes in Sleek Black exterior contrasting Exclusive Red & black Leather interior to match!







A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist will provide you with a guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access. To protect occupants, this car comes with safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.







The C63 S also comes with AMG Exterior and Interior Package which means that looks have been enhanced with AMG style elemts like Bumpers, Side skirts, Spoiler Lip, AMG Performance Seats and Steering Wheel.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
Wood
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Woodgrain
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.82
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 180 amps
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Steering ratio: 14.1
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
speed sensitive
element
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
remotely operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

