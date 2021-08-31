2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2019 MERCEDES BENZ C63 S AMG | V8 | BITURBO | 503HP | AMG PERFORMANCE SEATS | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST (FAP) | DRIVING PACKAGE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BRAKE ASSIST PLUS CROSS TRAFFIC DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT | TRACK PACE APP | MEMORY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | CHASSIS WITH STEEL/AIR SUSPENSION | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS GO | DIRECT START | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | AMG PACKAGE INTERIOR | AMG PACKAGE EXTERIOR | RED CALIPERS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
An icon of the high performance sports coupe, this 2019 Mercedes-Benz C63s AMG comes with 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 503hp 516ft. lbs. ,sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. This C63s comes in Sleek Black exterior contrasting Exclusive Red & black Leather interior to match!
A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist will provide you with a guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access. To protect occupants, this car comes with safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.
The C63 S also comes with AMG Exterior and Interior Package which means that looks have been enhanced with AMG style elemts like Bumpers, Side skirts, Spoiler Lip, AMG Performance Seats and Steering Wheel.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
