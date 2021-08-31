2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 3 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7979195

7979195 Stock #: PC7704

PC7704 VIN: 55SWF8HB7KU307195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7704

Mileage 61,354 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 Wood 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Woodgrain PERFORMANCE EXHAUST low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist one-touch open/close door unlock Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Easy entry: power steering wheel Power outlet(s): 12V front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Limited slip differential: rear Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake width: 1.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.82 Armrests: rear center with cupholders Alternator: 180 amps Front brake diameter: 15.4 Steering ratio: 14.1 Wifi: hotspot compatible Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass speed sensitive element Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location remotely operated Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.