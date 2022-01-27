2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$49,800 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 3 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154811

8154811 Stock #: PC7812

PC7812 VIN: WDDWJ8EB3KF785927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7812

Mileage 15,380 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Power Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat One-touch windows: 2 Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake width: 1.3 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Interior accents: woodgrain Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Headlights: LED Steering ratio: 15.5 Wifi: hotspot compatible Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Rear brake width: 0.5 Integrated Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due speed sensitive element Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.