$49,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC, AWD, AMG STLYING PKG, PANO, NAVI,
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8154811
- Stock #: PC7812
- VIN: WDDWJ8EB3KF785927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC7812
- Mileage 15,380 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 255 HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM ONE PACKAGE | SPORTS PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | COLLISION WARNING WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | MB CONNECT REMOTE ENGINE START | SPORT STEERING WHEEL | HEATED STEERING | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED SCREENWASH | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | RAIN SENSOR | MB CONNECT NAVIGATION SERCICES | LIVE TRAFFIC CAPABILITY | HERMES LTE | WIRELSS PHONE CHARGING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Mercedes C300 Wagon is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its 2.0L I4 making 255HP and 273lb-ft of torque mated with 9-speed Automatic transmission you will have an efficient ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. The Exterior comes in brilliant White colour while Interior is in Black Premium Leather that is complemented with tons of AMG interior design.
Convenient features like Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all wheel drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian Winters! Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Back Up Camera for tight spaces. The driving experience will be elevated with the Touchpad with rotary Push Button that will let you access al the information needed. The car also comes with Active Blind Spot Assist, Navigation System, Heated seats, Steering Wheel, Power seat, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Multifunctional Steering Wheel and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.