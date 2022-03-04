Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

80,152 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC, 385HP, BITURBO, NIGHT PKG, PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC, 385HP, BITURBO, NIGHT PKG, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,152KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8475126
  • Stock #: PC8075
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB1KF794033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8075
  • Mileage 80,152 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | COUPE | 3.0L BITURBO V6 | 385HP | AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE PLUS | NAVIGATION | TRACK PACE | 360 CAMERA | ACTIVE EXHAUST | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG NAPPA LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE 19-INCH AMG WHEELS | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is the perfect sports luxury sedan. It's powered by an AMG 3.0L BITURBO V6 engine that produces 385 horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, this car will take you from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.







This C43 AMG features a Black exterior finish with AMG wheels and Aerodynamic elements. On top of that this Mercedes also has the Night Package which blacks out exterior trim elements like the front bumper inserts and trim around the windows. The Sports Seats and the Nappa leather AMG Steering Wheel also enhance the interior look and feel. The interior is wrapped in Black leather with aluminum trim throughout, which looks stunning in combination with the Black exterior.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, Reverse camera, and Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. As an added feature, with just a push of a button, you will be able to open valves in the exhaust to make it louder. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and more. This C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags for your safety.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Rear fog lights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Wood
2
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Emergency interior trunk release
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Alternator: 180 amps
Steering ratio: 14.1
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
speed sensitive
element
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
remotely operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 141,821 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 73,494 KM
$89,800 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche 911 Car...
 36,196 KM
$159,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory