2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC, 385HP, BITURBO, NIGHT PKG, PANO
- Listing ID: 8475126
- Stock #: PC8075
- VIN: WDDWJ6EB1KF794033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 80,152 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | COUPE | 3.0L BITURBO V6 | 385HP | AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE PLUS | NAVIGATION | TRACK PACE | 360 CAMERA | ACTIVE EXHAUST | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG NAPPA LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE 19-INCH AMG WHEELS | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is the perfect sports luxury sedan. It's powered by an AMG 3.0L BITURBO V6 engine that produces 385 horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, this car will take you from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.
This C43 AMG features a Black exterior finish with AMG wheels and Aerodynamic elements. On top of that this Mercedes also has the Night Package which blacks out exterior trim elements like the front bumper inserts and trim around the windows. The Sports Seats and the Nappa leather AMG Steering Wheel also enhance the interior look and feel. The interior is wrapped in Black leather with aluminum trim throughout, which looks stunning in combination with the Black exterior.
This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, Reverse camera, and Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. As an added feature, with just a push of a button, you will be able to open valves in the exhaust to make it louder. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.
Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and more. This C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags for your safety.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
