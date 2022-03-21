$79,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC Cabriolet, AMG NIGHT PKG, BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$79,800
- Listing ID: 8876204
- Stock #: PC8468
- VIN: WDDWK6EB6KF790878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 44,025 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE | 385HP | AWD | NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE HIGH | NAVIGATION | ACTIVE DAMPING | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | AMBIENT LIGHTING | HEATED WINDSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 4MATIC is the perfect sports car that's packed in a powerful and efficient package. The AMG 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo engine produces 385 horsepower. In combination with its AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and Paddle Shifters, this C43 AMG will take you from 0-100 km in 4.1 seconds.
This C43 AMG features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior colour with the AMG Night Package, AMG Styling elements. Inside it's sporting a Black/Anthracite leather interior with Silver Glass Fiber trim, AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber and Ambient lighting.
This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, back up Camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
