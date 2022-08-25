$64,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 Coupe, PREMIUM PKG, NIGHT PKG, CARPLAY
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$64,800
- Listing ID: 9004069
- Stock #: PC8561
- VIN: WDDWJ6EB5KF850037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 22,603 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC COUPE | 385HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | TRACK PACE | NAVIGATION | 360 REARVIEW CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DISTRONIC PLUS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | ACTIVE DAMPING | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLIGHTS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | HEATED WINDSCREEN | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 4Matic is the perfect sports car that's packed in a powerful and efficient package. The AMG 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo engine produces 385 horsepower. In combination with its AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and Paddle Shifters, this C43 AMG will take you from 0-100 km in 4.1 seconds.
This C43 AMG features a Mojave Silver exterior colour with the AMG Night Package, AMG Styling elements, AMG 19 wheels, Rear Spoiler Lip. Inside it's sporting a Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber interior with Gray Open Grained Wood trim, AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber and Ambient lighting.
This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, Traffic Sign Assist, 360-degree Camera with Surround View, Head-Up Display, and much more. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.
Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Smartphone Integration with Apple Carplay and Android Auto support, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
