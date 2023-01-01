Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

41,895 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Keyless entry, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Keyless entry, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,895KM
Used
  • Stock #: 17827
  • VIN: 55SWF8EBXKU284371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Automatic Stop/Start

Seating

Driver memory seats

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Adjustable Front Seats
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dynamic Mode Select
Automatic Climate Control A/C
Driver Attention Assist
Connection Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

