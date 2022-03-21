$51,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG CLA45 4MATIC, AMG NIGHT PKG, CARBON TRIM, NAV
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8876195
- Stock #: PC8467
- VIN: WDDSJ5CB3KN743344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,949 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ CLA45 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | ACTIVE SPORT EXHAUST | AMG EXTERIOR NIGHT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | FRONT MEMORY SEATS | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SATELLITE RADIO | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS-GO | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG features a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder making 375-horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its Active Sport Exhaust System, it sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. The powerful engine in combination of snappy dual-clutch 7-speed automatic transmission makes this smaller Mercedes feel like a true sports car.
This AMG CLA45 features a Polar Silver Metallic exterior with black accents throughout thanks to the AMG Exterior Night Package, rear trunk spoiler, AMG 19 wheels, and Red AMG brake calipers. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite leather upholstery with DINAMICA microfiber accents, high-gloss carbon fiber trim throughout, an AMG Performance steering wheel, ambient lighting and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
