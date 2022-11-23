Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

66,837 KM

Details Description Features

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

250 4Matic AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoroof

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,837KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9414046
  • Stock #: 16539
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB1KN737742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16539
  • Mileage 66,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2021100001 as of 12/14/2020. Has an active recall with code #2022060011 as of 05/20/2022. Has an active recall with code #2021060002 as of 05/24/2022.

Vehicle Features

Panoramic Sunroof
rain sensing windshield wipers
Exterior Power Folding Mirrors
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Blind Spot Assist
ARTICO Upholstery
Rearview Camera
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Keyless GO
THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control
Steering Wheel Shift Paddles
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
DYNAMIC SELECT
12-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat with Memory
Advantage Edition Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

