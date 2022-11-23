$34,490+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9414046
- Stock #: 16539
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB1KN737742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 16539
- Mileage 66,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2021100001 as of 12/14/2020. Has an active recall with code #2022060011 as of 05/20/2022. Has an active recall with code #2021060002 as of 05/24/2022.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.