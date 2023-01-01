Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

69,409 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC, COUPE, AMG PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS, HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC, COUPE, AMG PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS, HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,409KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10198323
  • Stock #: PC9466
  • VIN: WDD1J6JB6KF085565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9466
  • Mileage 69,409 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ E450 COUPE | 4MATIC AWD | TWIN-TURBO V6 | 362HP | AWD | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | LIGHTING PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER INTERIOR | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING | MEMORY PACKAGE | SPORTS BRAKING SYSTEM | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | KEYLESS-GO | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL |







The 2019 Mercedes E450 Is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Coupe for someone looking to cruise in Class, Style and Personalized Opulence. This E450 boasts a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 engine, which pumps out 362-horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission, this combination is efficient and plenty powerful for enjoyable drives, daily commuting, and long grand tours - something which with we have little doubt its next owner will enjoy engaging in!







It features a Black exterior colour with AMG wheels, and more. Inside it features a black leather interior with Wood Trim, Ambient Lighting and much more. This car sports all the luxury features you would expect in any luxury Mercedes Benz. The 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system is perfect for those Canadian Winters, yet intelligent enough to handle even the most rigorous of driving roads.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Integrated
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 2.87
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Yelp
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
element
Google POIs
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
organizer
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2013 Ford Mustang GT...
 82,649 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 45,531 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 17,017 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory