416-510-3333
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E450 4MATIC, COUPE, AMG PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10198323
- Stock #: PC9466
- VIN: WDD1J6JB6KF085565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 69,409 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ E450 COUPE | 4MATIC AWD | TWIN-TURBO V6 | 362HP | AWD | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | LIGHTING PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER INTERIOR | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING | MEMORY PACKAGE | SPORTS BRAKING SYSTEM | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | KEYLESS-GO | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL |
The 2019 Mercedes E450 Is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Coupe for someone looking to cruise in Class, Style and Personalized Opulence. This E450 boasts a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 engine, which pumps out 362-horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission, this combination is efficient and plenty powerful for enjoyable drives, daily commuting, and long grand tours - something which with we have little doubt its next owner will enjoy engaging in!
It features a Black exterior colour with AMG wheels, and more. Inside it features a black leather interior with Wood Trim, Ambient Lighting and much more. This car sports all the luxury features you would expect in any luxury Mercedes Benz. The 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system is perfect for those Canadian Winters, yet intelligent enough to handle even the most rigorous of driving roads.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
