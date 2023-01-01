Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

48,806 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E63S, 603HP, AMG BRAKES, AMG EXHAUST

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E63S, 603HP, AMG BRAKES, AMG EXHAUST

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,806KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550535
  • Stock #: PC9799
  • VIN: WDDZF8KB5KA549571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Nut Brown/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9799
  • Mileage 48,806 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG E 63 S 4MATIC | 603HP | 4.0L V8 | SPORT SENSITIVE STEERING | ESP DYNAMIC CORNERING ASSIST | SPORT SUSPENSION | AMG HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKING SYSTEM | AMG SPORT EXHAUST | BLIND SPOT WARNING ACCIDENT | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | EXTENDED MOONROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING | DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63S 4MATIC is a high-performance luxury sedan that perfectly combines the practicality of a midsize executive car with the exhilarating power and agility of a sports car. At the heart of this vehicle lies a handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 engine, producing a staggering 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, enabling lightning-fast gear changes and delivering power to all four wheels through the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.







Inside the cabin, you'll find a perfect blend of luxury and cutting-edge technology. The interior is beautifully appointed with premium materials, including leather and carbon fiber accents, while the latest MBUX infotainment system provides intuitive control over a wide array of features. The E63S also offers a spacious and comfortable rear seat, making it a versatile option for those seeking both performance and practicality. Safety features are abundant, with advanced driver assistance systems and cutting-edge safety technologies to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.







In conclusion, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63S 4MATIC is a remarkable combination of power, precision, and luxury. It offers a thrilling driving experience, a sumptuous interior, and advanced technology, making it an excellent choice for those who demand both performance and comfort from their high-performance sedan. Whether you're on a spirited drive through winding roads or cruising on the highway, the E63S delivers an impressive blend of power and refinement.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Self leveling suspension
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Sunshade: power side window
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Axle ratio: 3.06
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Steering ratio: 14.5
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: rear
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Crosswind stabilization
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Interior accents: aluminum / leather
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Dash trim: aluminum / leatherette
Exhaust: integrated / quad tip
Center console trim: aluminum / leatherette
Door trim: aluminum / leatherette

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

