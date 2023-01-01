$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E63S, 603HP, AMG BRAKES, AMG EXHAUST
- Listing ID: 10550535
- Stock #: PC9799
- VIN: WDDZF8KB5KA549571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Nut Brown/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,806 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG E 63 S 4MATIC | 603HP | 4.0L V8 | SPORT SENSITIVE STEERING | ESP DYNAMIC CORNERING ASSIST | SPORT SUSPENSION | AMG HIGH PERFORMANCE BRAKING SYSTEM | AMG SPORT EXHAUST | BLIND SPOT WARNING ACCIDENT | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | EXTENDED MOONROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING | DUAL ZONE FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63S 4MATIC is a high-performance luxury sedan that perfectly combines the practicality of a midsize executive car with the exhilarating power and agility of a sports car. At the heart of this vehicle lies a handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 engine, producing a staggering 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, enabling lightning-fast gear changes and delivering power to all four wheels through the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.
Inside the cabin, you'll find a perfect blend of luxury and cutting-edge technology. The interior is beautifully appointed with premium materials, including leather and carbon fiber accents, while the latest MBUX infotainment system provides intuitive control over a wide array of features. The E63S also offers a spacious and comfortable rear seat, making it a versatile option for those seeking both performance and practicality. Safety features are abundant, with advanced driver assistance systems and cutting-edge safety technologies to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.
In conclusion, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63S 4MATIC is a remarkable combination of power, precision, and luxury. It offers a thrilling driving experience, a sumptuous interior, and advanced technology, making it an excellent choice for those who demand both performance and comfort from their high-performance sedan. Whether you're on a spirited drive through winding roads or cruising on the highway, the E63S delivers an impressive blend of power and refinement.
