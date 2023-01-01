$46,321+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E300 4MATIC, BURMESTER, 360 CAM, NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$46,321
- Listing ID: 10623192
- Stock #: PC9877
- VIN: WDDZF4KB9KA690619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,266 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ E300 | AWD | 241HP | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ASSIST | MEMORY SEATS | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | ALUMINUM TRIM | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM | KEYLESS GO | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | FRONT WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | FRONT HEATED SEATS | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC is a luxurious sedan that comes with a range of factory default features. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. The vehicle features a nine-speed automatic transmission that shifts seamlessly and provides excellent fuel efficiency.
One of the standout features of this vehicle is the Burmester Surround Sound System.
The 360-degree camera system is another impressive feature of the E300 4MATIC. It uses four cameras to provide a bird's-eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces effortless. The system also includes dynamic guidelines that adjust to the steering angle, making it even easier to park with confidence.The vehicle's navigation system is intuitive and easy to use. It features a high-resolution display that shows detailed maps and real-time traffic updates. The system also includes voice recognition technology, allowing drivers to navigate without taking their hands off the wheel.
Other factory default features of the E300 4MATIC include heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and a rearview camera. The vehicle also comes with a range of safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Overall, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC is a top-of-the-line luxury sedan that comes with an impressive array of features that provide a comfortable and safe driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
