2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

47,266 KM

$46,321

+ tax & licensing
$46,321

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC, BURMESTER, 360 CAM, NAVI

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC, BURMESTER, 360 CAM, NAVI

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$46,321

+ taxes & licensing

47,266KM
Used
  Stock #: PC9877
  VIN: WDDZF4KB9KA690619

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,266 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ E300 | AWD | 241HP | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ASSIST | MEMORY SEATS | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | ALUMINUM TRIM | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM | KEYLESS GO | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | FRONT WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | FRONT HEATED SEATS | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC is a luxurious sedan that comes with a range of factory default features. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. The vehicle features a nine-speed automatic transmission that shifts seamlessly and provides excellent fuel efficiency.







One of the standout features of this vehicle is the Burmester Surround Sound System.

The 360-degree camera system is another impressive feature of the E300 4MATIC. It uses four cameras to provide a bird's-eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces effortless. The system also includes dynamic guidelines that adjust to the steering angle, making it even easier to park with confidence.The vehicle's navigation system is intuitive and easy to use. It features a high-resolution display that shows detailed maps and real-time traffic updates. The system also includes voice recognition technology, allowing drivers to navigate without taking their hands off the wheel.







Other factory default features of the E300 4MATIC include heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and a rearview camera. The vehicle also comes with a range of safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Overall, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC is a top-of-the-line luxury sedan that comes with an impressive array of features that provide a comfortable and safe driving experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Steering ratio: 15.5
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Crosswind stabilization
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

