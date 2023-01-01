2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$46,321 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 2 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10623192

10623192 Stock #: PC9877

PC9877 VIN: WDDZF4KB9KA690619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9877

Mileage 47,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light Drive mode selector Convenience Clock External temperature display Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Run flat tires Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Front brake width: 1.3 Rear brake width: 0.9 Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake diameter: 13.5 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Steering ratio: 15.5 Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. Crosswind stabilization Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release Crumple zones: front / rear Antenna type: diversity / element Reading lights: front / rear Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder Exhaust: dual tip / integrated Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14 Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.