2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

37,432 KM

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC,AMG,PREMIUM PKG,PANO,CAM,NAV,BURMESTER

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC,AMG,PREMIUM PKG,PANO,CAM,NAV,BURMESTER

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

37,432KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6303630
  Stock #: PC6412
  VIN: WDDZF6JB1KA670751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Nut Brown/Espresso
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6412
  • Mileage 37,432 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES E450 | 4-MATIC | AWD | 362HP | AMG STYLING PKG | PREMIUM PKG | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 19 INCH AMG WHEELS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PKG | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | DISTRONIC PLUS | KEYLESS GO | MEMORY PACKAGE | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 Mercedes E450 AMG is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 362HP and 369lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.







Enjoy the COMMAND system and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the FrontBass sound system, all of which are standard in the 2019 E-Class. Standard safety features include PRE SAFE, Intelligent Drive Package Plus,Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Chage Assist and Active Park help with your safety while Distronic Plus which is an adaptive cruise control make your commutes in traffic significantly less stressful!







Convenient features like Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all wheel drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian Winters! Premium Package adds Burmester Sound System, Illuminated Door Sills,Premium Ambiance Illumination, Keyless Go, Heated Armrests, Heated Rear Seats and much more! Coming in a Sleek Obsidian black Exterior with Brown Leather interior!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Navigation
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.82
Steering ratio: 15.5
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Trip odometer: 2
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Integrated
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
12V front and rear
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
speed sensitive
element
Google POIs
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
organizer
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

