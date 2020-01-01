2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Navigation 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Oil monitor Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake width: 1.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.82 Steering ratio: 15.5 Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Trip odometer: 2 Wifi: hotspot compatible Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Integrated Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status 12V front and rear maintenance due power glass voice operated speed sensitive element Google POIs Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks organizer Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto

