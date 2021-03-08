2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2019 MERCEDES AMG E53 4-MATIC+ COUPE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVE PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING PACKAGE | MASSAGE SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | AIRMATIC SEMI-ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | 360 CAM | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | EQ BOOST | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKING ASSIST | MBCONNECT HERMES LTE MODULE | HERMES REMOTE ENGINE START, VEHICLE MONITORING | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS FOR REAR | HIGH PERFORMACE LED HEADLIGHTS | BURMESTER PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM | MAGIC VISION CONTROL | NAPPA LEATHER AMG STEERING WHEEL | FULL FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 14 MAY 2023 OR 80,000 KM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes AMG E53 is the perfect Luxury Coupe for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. It features an 3.0 Liter inline-6 engine with twin-scroll turbocharger that brings the power up to 429-horsepower. The E53 also comes with electric motor that is located between the engine and transmission. This EQ Boost ads up to 21 horsepower and works seamlessly with the gas engine. The smooth shifting 9-speed Gearbox delivers power to the intelligent 4Matic+ AWD system. While in most situations the torque between front and rear wheels has 31/69 split, the 4Matic+ system depending on the need can send up to 100% power to the front or the rear wheels.
Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning. The Coupe looks stunning in the sleek Slenite Grey paint. The Grey paint in combination with the AMG Package, that adds more aggressive body elements, makes this car look stunning in any environment. The interior has also received AMG treatment. With Carbon Fiber trim pieces, Nappa Leather Sports Seats and AMG Nappa Leather Sports Steering Wheel you will see and feel luxury across the whole interior. As an added extra the front seats are Massage Seats.
With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. While you are driving you will be sitting in exclusive Black Anthracite Leather Seats. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation and Distronic Plus. All of which are part of Advanced Driving Assistance Package. For a better integration with your mobile phone, this Mercedes also offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
