2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Apple CarPlay Suspension Air Suspension Power Options Power Steering Wheel Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level Leatherette PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Front brake diameter: 14.6 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Cross traffic alert: rear Wifi: hotspot compatible Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Exhaust: integrated Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Yelp stocks weather Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: rear Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated sensor-activated speed sensitive element Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location wood-tone 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated organizer Crosswind stabilization quad tip Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.