Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

12,601 KM

Details Description Features

$77,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$77,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E53 4MATIC+, DISTRONIC, AMG PKG, APPLE/ANDROID

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E53 4MATIC+, DISTRONIC, AMG PKG, APPLE/ANDROID

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6694892
  2. 6694892
  3. 6694892
  4. 6694892
  5. 6694892
  6. 6694892
Contact Seller

$77,800

+ taxes & licensing

12,601KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6694892
  • Stock #: PC6612
  • VIN: WDD1J6BB2KF107916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6612
  • Mileage 12,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES AMG E53 4-MATIC+ COUPE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVE PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING PACKAGE | MASSAGE SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | AIRMATIC SEMI-ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | 360 CAM | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | EQ BOOST | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKING ASSIST | MBCONNECT HERMES LTE MODULE | HERMES REMOTE ENGINE START, VEHICLE MONITORING | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS FOR REAR | HIGH PERFORMACE LED HEADLIGHTS | BURMESTER PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM | MAGIC VISION CONTROL | NAPPA LEATHER AMG STEERING WHEEL | FULL FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 14 MAY 2023 OR 80,000 KM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 Mercedes AMG E53 is the perfect Luxury Coupe for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. It features an 3.0 Liter inline-6 engine with twin-scroll turbocharger that brings the power up to 429-horsepower. The E53 also comes with electric motor that is located between the engine and transmission. This EQ Boost ads up to 21 horsepower and works seamlessly with the gas engine. The smooth shifting 9-speed Gearbox delivers power to the intelligent 4Matic+ AWD system. While in most situations the torque between front and rear wheels has 31/69 split, the 4Matic+ system depending on the need can send up to 100% power to the front or the rear wheels.







Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning. The Coupe looks stunning in the sleek Slenite Grey paint. The Grey paint in combination with the AMG Package, that adds more aggressive body elements, makes this car look stunning in any environment. The interior has also received AMG treatment. With Carbon Fiber trim pieces, Nappa Leather Sports Seats and AMG Nappa Leather Sports Steering Wheel you will see and feel luxury across the whole interior. As an added extra the front seats are Massage Seats.







With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. While you are driving you will be sitting in exclusive Black Anthracite Leather Seats. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation and Distronic Plus. All of which are part of Advanced Driving Assistance Package. For a better integration with your mobile phone, this Mercedes also offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will he

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
Power Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Exhaust: integrated
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Yelp
stocks
weather
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: rear
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
element
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
wood-tone
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
organizer
Crosswind stabilization
quad tip
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2012 Land Rover Rang...
 200,255 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XF 35t P...
 68,547 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 16,753 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory