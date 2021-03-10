2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$66,800 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 2 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6732704

6732704 Stock #: PC6640

PC6640 VIN: WDDZH6JB1KA525963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6640

Mileage 27,261 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Apple CarPlay Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 3 Cargo Cover 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock door pockets Sunglasses holder Intermittent Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Third row headrests: adjustable Upholstery: leatherette Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake width: 1.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Grille color: black with chrome accents Air suspension: rear Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.82 Armrests: rear center with cupholders Steering ratio: 15.5 Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Wifi: hotspot compatible Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor variable intermittent Integrated Window defogger: rear Third row seat type: bench Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding maintenance due power glass voice operated 12V front speed sensitive with washer element Google POIs Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location 12V rear organizer one-piece Crosswind stabilization Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: real time traffic

