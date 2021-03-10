2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2019 MERCEDES E450 4-MATIC | AWD | WAGON | 362HP | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS | AVANTGARDE INTERIOR/EXTERIOR PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MBCONNECT HEMEST LTE UNIT | BACK UP CAMERA | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | PRE-SAFE SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | AMGY STYLING PACKAGE | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | SPORT STEERING WHEEL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Mercedes E450 Wagon is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 362HP and 369lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. The Exterior comes in Black colour that is enhanced with AMG Styling Package while Interior is in Black Premium Leather that is complemented with Premium Ambience Illumination.
Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. While you are driving you will be sitting in exclusive Black Leather Seats. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation and Distronic Plus. All of which are part of Advanced Driving Assistance Package. For a better integration with your mobile phone, this Mercedes also offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
The car has also HERMES LTE unit. With that unit you will have option to have wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more.
Enjoy the COMMAND system and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Burmester sound system. Standard safety features include PRE SAFE, Intelligent Drive Package Plus,Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Chage Assist and Active Park help with your safety while Distronic Plus which is an adaptive cruise control make your commutes in traffic significantly less stressful!
Convenient features like Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all wheel drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian Winters! Premium Package adds Burmester Sound System, Illuminated Door Sills, Premium Ambiance Illumination, Keyless Go.
