2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

36,044 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG E63 S, PREM. PKG, INTEL. DRIVE PKG, NIGHT PKG

AMG E63 S, PREM. PKG, INTEL. DRIVE PKG, NIGHT PKG

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

36,044KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9490228
  • Stock #: PC8956
  • VIN: WDDZF8KBXKA496558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8956
  • Mileage 36,044 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ AMG E63 S | 4.0L BITURBO V8 | 603HP | AMG SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | TRACK PACE | AMG EXTERIOR NIGHT PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | AMG CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | SUN PROTECTION PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | BURMESTER 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SOFT CLOSE DOOR | AMG NAPPA LEATHER & MICROFIBER PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS-GO | ENERGIZING COMFORT FRONT SEATS | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | RED AMG PERFORMANCE CALIPERS | 20-INCH AMG WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. It's powered by a monster 4.0-litre BITURBO V8 making a crazy 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to 9-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels thanks to the 4MATIC drivetrain.







This AMG E63 S features an Obsidian Black exterior colour with AMG Exterior Night Package, Exterior AMG Styling Package with Front splitter and Side skirts, 20-inch AMG Double-spoke wheels, Red AMG brake calipers, AMG Sport Exhaust System and so much more.







Inside, this AMG E63 S features a Black Exclusive leather interior with AMG Nappa Leather & Microfiber Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Carbon Fibre Interior Trim and more.







This E63S has the AMG Driver's Package which includes AMG's performance steering wheel, 20'' AMG Forged cross-spoke wheels and an AMG performance exhaust system. It has the Intelligent Drive Package which includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS. It also has the Premium Package which includes Head-Up Display, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, massage function, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Sun Protection Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinu

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Sunshade: power side window
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.06
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Steering ratio: 14.5
Exhaust: integrated
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Yelp
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: rear
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
element
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
organizer
Crosswind stabilization
quad tip
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

