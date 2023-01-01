$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G63,NIGHT PKG,DIAMOND WHITE BRIGHT LEATHER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10388841
- Stock #: PC9638
- VIN: WDCYC7HJ1KX324840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9638
- Mileage 44,550 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 577HP | 4.0L V8 | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | 360 CAM | EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER | DESIGNO DIAMOND WHITE BRIGHT LEATHER | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PLUS | AMG RIDE CONTROL | DISTRONIC | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | VENTED FRONT SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MASSAGE SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HERMES LTE MODULE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | PUSH TO START | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | AMBIENT LIGHTING | FRESH AIR PACKAGE | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST | 22 INCH AMG 5-TWIN SPOKE RIMS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that puts out 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. An AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. 0-100 km/h comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds.
The exterior features an White exterior colour. The Red AMG brake calipers look good behind the 22-Inch AMG 5-Twin spoke rims. The interior is wrapped in the finest white Nappa leather and DYNAMICA Microfiber. The interior also gets beautiful Ambient Lighting.
This 2019 G63 AMG has a standard 12.0-inch infotainment interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as navigation. There are two USB ports up front and an SD card reader. The G63 also has a HERMES LTE unit. With that unit, you will have the option to have a wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more.
Vehicle Features
