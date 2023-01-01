$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G63,NIGHT PKG,CARBON FIBER TRIM,MASSAGE SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9953
- Mileage 84,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 4MATIC AWD | 577 HP | 4.0L V8 | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | DESIGNO CARBON FIBER TRIM | MASSAGE SEATS | DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | HERMES LTE MODULE | 360 CAM | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER WITH DIAMOND STITCHING SEATS | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | VENTED FRONT SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | FRESH AIR PACKAGE | REMOTE ENGINE START | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST | 22 INCH AMG RIMS | AMG PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS | DISTRONIC ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | PUSH TO START | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that puts out 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. An AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. 0-100 km/h comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds.
The exterior features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior colour. The Yellow AMG brake calipers look good behind the 22-Inch AMG rims. The interior is wrapped in the finest Black Nappa leather and Carbon Fiber trim. The interior also gets beautiful Ambient Lighting.
This 2019 G63 AMG has a standard 12.0-inch infotainment interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as navigation. There are two USB ports up front and an SD card reader. The G63 also has a HERMES LTE unit. With that unit, you will have the option to have a wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more.
