2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 4MATIC AWD | 577 HP | 4.0L V8 | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | DESIGNO CARBON FIBER TRIM | MASSAGE SEATS | DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | HERMES LTE MODULE | 360 CAM | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER WITH DIAMOND STITCHING SEATS | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | VENTED FRONT SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | FRESH AIR PACKAGE | REMOTE ENGINE START | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST | 22 INCH AMG RIMS | AMG PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS | DISTRONIC ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | PUSH TO START | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that puts out 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. An AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. 0-100 km/h comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds. The exterior features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior colour. The Yellow AMG brake calipers look good behind the 22-Inch AMG rims. The interior is wrapped in the finest Black Nappa leather and Carbon Fiber trim. The interior also gets beautiful Ambient Lighting. This 2019 G63 AMG has a standard 12.0-inch infotainment interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as navigation. There are two USB ports up front and an SD card reader. The G63 also has a HERMES LTE unit. With that unit, you will have the option to have a wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

84,700 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63,NIGHT PKG,CARBON FIBER TRIM,MASSAGE SEATS

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63,NIGHT PKG,CARBON FIBER TRIM,MASSAGE SEATS

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,700KM
Used
VIN WDCYC7HJ2KX323728

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9953
  • Mileage 84,700 KM

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 4MATIC AWD | 577 HP | 4.0L V8 | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | DESIGNO CARBON FIBER TRIM | MASSAGE SEATS | DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | HERMES LTE MODULE | 360 CAM | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER WITH DIAMOND STITCHING SEATS | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | VENTED FRONT SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | FRESH AIR PACKAGE | REMOTE ENGINE START | COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST | 22 INCH AMG RIMS | AMG PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS | DISTRONIC ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | PUSH TO START | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that puts out 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. An AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. 0-100 km/h comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds.







The exterior features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior colour. The Yellow AMG brake calipers look good behind the 22-Inch AMG rims. The interior is wrapped in the finest Black Nappa leather and Carbon Fiber trim. The interior also gets beautiful Ambient Lighting.







This 2019 G63 AMG has a standard 12.0-inch infotainment interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as navigation. There are two USB ports up front and an SD card reader. The G63 also has a HERMES LTE unit. With that unit, you will have the option to have a wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Running Boards
Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights

Trailer Hitch
Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Clock
External temperature display

digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Knee airbags: dual front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Brush guard: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Total speakers: 15
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Door handle color: black
Front brake diameter: 15.7
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Running board color: stainless steel
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Body side moldings: black
Window defogger: rear
Exhaust: hidden
Axle ratio: 3.58
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: rear
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Rear trunk/liftgate: side-hinged
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Locking differential: center / front / rear
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Center console trim: aluminum / wood
Door trim: aluminum / wood
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / intermittent / with washer
Cross traffic alert: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Dash trim: aluminum / wood
Interior accents: aluminum / leather / wood-tone
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather / Yelp

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class