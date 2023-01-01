2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 1 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10328211

PC9571 VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV169449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Saddle Brown/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9571

Mileage 74,113 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.27 Additional Features Rear 3 Panic Alarm Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist trailer stability control door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Grille color: black with chrome accents Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front brake diameter: 13.5 Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front Instrument cluster screen size: 5.5 in. horn/light operation vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks 12V cargo area Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: send destination to vehicle Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

