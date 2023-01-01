Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

74,113 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GLC 300 4MATIC

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,113KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10328211
  Stock #: PC9571
  VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV169449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9571
  • Mileage 74,113 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | REVERSE CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS-GO | PRE SAFE | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2019 Mercedes GLC300 is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. The GLC's 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers efficiency and power generating 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, all mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission featuring a hydrodynamic torque converter. This 2019 GLC300 features a Bold Black Metallic exterior colour and a Brown leather interior.







This car is also equipped with the Interior Lighting Package with Ambient Lighting, Exterior Chrome Package as well as a Panoramic Sunroof / Glass Roof, Rear-view Camera, Electronic Folding Side Mirrors, LED High-Performance Headlights, and many more.







Enjoy standard features like on-road guidance from the Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind-spot Assist, Rain-sensing wipers, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, Satellite Radio, and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.27

Additional Features

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
Instrument cluster screen size: 5.5 in.
horn/light operation
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
12V cargo area
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Back to Top

