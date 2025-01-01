$27,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Moonroof, Nav
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,216KM
VIN WDC0G4KB6KV181865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45680
- Mileage 80,216 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone A/C , Cruise Control , Power Folding Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:
Dual Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Liftgate
Dual Panel Moonroof
SOS Call Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 45680
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Dynamic Mode Select
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Apple CarPlay
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class