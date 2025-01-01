Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone A/C , Cruise Control , Power Folding Side Mirrors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:<br> <br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Folding Side Mirrors<br>Power Front Seats<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Power Liftgate<br>Dual Panel Moonroof<br>SOS Call Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 45680

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

80,216 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12227169

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,216KM
VIN WDC0G4KB6KV181865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45680
  • Mileage 80,216 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone A/C , Cruise Control , Power Folding Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Dual Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Liftgate
Dual Panel Moonroof
SOS Call Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 45680

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Dynamic Mode Select
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Moonroof, Nav. Leather for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Moonroof, Nav. Leather 35,201 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Auto Pilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Auto Pilot, Glass Roof, Nav 91,799 KM $28,490 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 8,792 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class