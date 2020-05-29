2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2019 MERECEDES GLC 43 AMG | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE LANE KEEP | DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PARKTRONIC | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS GO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Mercedes GLC 43AMG is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. With a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 making 362 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! With options such as the AMG Exterior Package, Sport Package, Premium Package and the Parking Package this vehicle is loaded! With safety features such as Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4