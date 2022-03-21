$47,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC, AWD, AMG PKG, NIGHT PKG
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$47,800
- Listing ID: 8733365
- Stock #: PC8330
- VIN: WDC0G4KB5KV164619
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,653 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC | AWD | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | HERMES LTE COMMUNICATION MODULE | COLLISION WARN. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | SUNROOF | INTERIOR LIGHT PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | PRESAFE | BLACK WOOD ASH TRIM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | HIGH PERFROMANCE LED LIGHTS | MIRRORS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | 19" AMG RIMS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. Efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine with 241HP, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC300 4MATIC. Coming in a beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic exterior. The AMG Exteriror package adds a different styling front and rear bumper to match higher powered AMG Models. The Interior also gets the AMG Treatment with sports steering wheel and seats.
As an added feature this car also comes with HERMES LTE unit. With that unit you will have option to have wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge services and more.
Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blindspot Detection and Memory Seats. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well.
