$46,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC, CHROME PKG, OFF-ROAD PKG, 360 CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$46,800
- Listing ID: 8733383
- Stock #: PC8331
- VIN: WDC0G4KB6KV172244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,772 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC | AWD | PARKING PILOT WITH 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | MBCONNECT | MEMORY PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | OFF-ROAD APPEARANCE PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DIMMING EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR MIRRORS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED WINDSCREEN | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS-GO | ECO START/STOP | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 SUV places perfectly in the mid-size SUV market. This SUV is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. This GLC300 is powered by powerful yet efficient turbocharged 2.0L engine with 241-horsepower. The 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive system will help you in trickier road conditions as well. This GLC300 SUV features an Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with a matching Black leather interior, 19 Light-alloy 5-spoke wheels, Exterior Chrome Package and Off-road Appearance Package.
Enjoy on-road guidance from Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and Memory Seats. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, are included as well.
Safety features such as Parking Pilot with 360-degree cameras / Surround View, Parking Assist Package with Active Parking Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Blind Spot Assist, Rain Sensors and much more.
Vehicle Features
