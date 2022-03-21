$46,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC, PREMIUM PLUS, 360 CAM, NAV, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$46,800
- Listing ID: 8809328
- Stock #: PC8415
- VIN: WDC0G4KB1KV149888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,126 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC | OPTICAL OFFROAD PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DYNAMIC HIGH PERFORMANCE LED HEADLIGHTS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS-GO | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
The 2019 Mercedes GLC300 is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. The GLC's 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers efficiency and power generating 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, all mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission featuring a hydrodynamic torque converter.
This 2019 GLC300 features a Polar White exterior colour with 19 five-spoke wheels and a Beige leather interior with Dark Ash Wood and Aluminum trim throughout.
This car is also equipped with the Optical Off-Road Package, Exterior Chrome Package as well as a Panoramic Sunroof / Glass Roof, 360-degree Rearview Camera, Ambient Lighting, Electronic Folding Side Mirrors, Dynamic LED High-Performance Headlights, and more.
Enjoy standard features like on-road guidance from the Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind-spot Assist, Rain-sensing wipers, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, Satellite Radio, and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
