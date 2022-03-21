2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$46,800 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 1 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

8809328 Stock #: PC8415

PC8415 VIN: WDC0G4KB1KV149888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8415

Mileage 20,126 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.27 Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Run flat tires trailer stability control door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Grille color: black with chrome accents Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front brake diameter: 13.5 Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Wifi: hotspot compatible Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front Instrument cluster screen size: 5.5 in. horn/light operation vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks 12V cargo area Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

