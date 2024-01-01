$22,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDCTG4GB8KJ544485, AWD, AMG PACKAGE, TURBO, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNFOOR, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Side Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats, Lumbar Support, White on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Rear Window Defroster, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain & Knee Airbags, Tinted Glass, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Collision Mitigation-Front, Electronic Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371