Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDCTG4GB8KJ544485, AWD,  AMG PACKAGE, TURBO, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNFOOR, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Side Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats, Lumbar Support, White on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Rear Window Defroster, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain & Knee Airbags, Tinted Glass, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Collision Mitigation-Front, Electronic Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1727454384
  2. 1727454387
  3. 1727454390
  4. 1727454394
  5. 1727454400
  6. 1727454404
  7. 1727454407
  8. 1727454410
  9. 1727454414
  10. 1727454417
  11. 1727454421
  12. 1727454424
  13. 1727454426
  14. 1727454429
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB8KJ544485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDCTG4GB8KJ544485, AWD,  AMG PACKAGE, TURBO, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNFOOR, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Side Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats, Lumbar Support, White on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Rear Window Defroster, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain & Knee Airbags, Tinted Glass, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Collision Mitigation-Front, Electronic Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5|NAVI|CAR PLAY|ALLOYS|MANUAL for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Volvo C30 T5|NAVI|CAR PLAY|ALLOYS|MANUAL 165,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Quest LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Nissan Quest LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS 134,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q7 VORSPRUNG|S LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi Q7 VORSPRUNG|S LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF 185,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA