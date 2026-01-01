$21,190+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,190
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
102,228KM
VIN WDCTG4GB4KJ627914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver Attention Alert
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 111747
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver Attention Alert
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 111747
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$21,190
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA