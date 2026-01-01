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Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 111747

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

102,228 KM

Details Description Features

$21,190

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle
14273573

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,190

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,228KM
VIN WDCTG4GB4KJ627914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Mitigation
Driver Attention Alert
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 111747

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$21,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA