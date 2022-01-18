$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC, AWD, PROGRESSIVE PKG, PANO, NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8141395
- Stock #: PC7803
- VIN: WDCTG4GB9KJ616889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,291 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ GLA250 4MATIC | 2.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED I4 | 208 HP | AWD | PROGRESSIVE PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | OFF ROAD PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTER | MERCEDES BENZ CONNECT | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS START | MBCONNECT | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HERMES COMMUNICATION LTE NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Mercedes GLA250 is a sleek compact sized four-door coupe! With a 2.0L Turbocharged Four-Cylinder making 208 horsepower this small 4-door coupe will have great efficiency and power! The GLA features Mercedes 4-Matic All Wheel Drive System which means increased traction in many road conditions. This example comes White Exterior and Black Interior.
With Navigation and a beautiful large glass Panoramic sunroof you will always feel like you're in a premium luxury car. This car has been Local to Ontario so you know it has been taken care of!
