2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

20,469 KM

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC, AWD, NIGHT PKG, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC, AWD, NIGHT PKG, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8574353
  • Stock #: PC8144
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB9KU008076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jupiter Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8144
  • Mileage 20,469 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ GLA250 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PANORAMIC ROOF | MBCONNECT | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | BACKUP CAM | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | PARKING PILOT | MIRROR PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | MEMORY PACKAGE | OFFROAD PACKAGE | CRUISE CONTROL | ATTENTION ASSIST | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | SENSOR SYSTEM FOR TRUNK | KEYLESS GO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS 19'' | LUMBAR SUPPORT | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | LIGHT AND SIGHT PACKAGE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC features a powerful 2.0L Turbocharged engine producing 208HP paired with a 7-Speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all wheel drive system. The GLA still gives you the performance and premium feeling you would expect from a Mercedes-Benz. This GLA250 comes in Jupiter Red Metallic exterior and Black leather interior.







Features like a Sunroof, Backup camera, Heated Seats and Climate Control are great for Canadian seasons. In addition this car has optioned off-road package which means it sits higher than standard GLA. That in combination with the Mercedes intelligent 4MATIC system will make it the perfect winter car. You'll also enjoy convenient features including Dynamic Drive Select, Leather Steering Wheel , Bluetooth/USB Connectivity and Keyless Access.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
Lumbar
door unlock
Intermittent
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 11.6
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Alternator: 115 amps
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Yelp
stocks
weather
Axle ratio: 4.60
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
in floor
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

