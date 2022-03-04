2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$41,800 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 4 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8574353

8574353 Stock #: PC8144

PC8144 VIN: WDCTG4GB9KU008076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jupiter Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8144

Mileage 20,469 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Body side reinforcements Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Exterior Cargo Area Light Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires Lumbar door unlock Intermittent integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Wifi: hotspot compatible Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 11.6 Connected in-car apps: Facebook Alternator: 115 amps Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Yelp stocks weather Axle ratio: 4.60 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt 12V front speed sensitive with washer Google POIs Google search news vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear in floor Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in. Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.