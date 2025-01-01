$31,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE43 AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|21in WHEELS
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE43 AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|21in WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 187915
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDA6EB7KB187915, AMG, V6 TWIN TURBO, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, 21-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Atention Assist, Red on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated Seats, Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Sport AMG Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371