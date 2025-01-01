Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDA6EB7KB187915,  AMG, V6 TWIN TURBO, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, 21-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Bluetooth,  Blind Spot Assist, Atention Assist, Red on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated Seats,  Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Sport AMG Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE43 AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|21in WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
12373764

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE43 AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|21in WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1743800438
  2. 1743800440
  3. 1743800442
  4. 1743800445
  5. 1743800448
  6. 1743800451
  7. 1743800456
  8. 1743800462
  9. 1743800468
  10. 1743800473
  11. 1743800479
  12. 1743800484
  13. 1743800489
  14. 1743800495
  15. 1743800500
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA6EB7KB187915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 187915
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDA6EB7KB187915,  AMG, V6 TWIN TURBO, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, 21-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Bluetooth,  Blind Spot Assist, Atention Assist, Red on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated Seats,  Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Sport AMG Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2009 Jaguar XF V8|SUPERCHARGED|NAVI|REARCAM|20in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Jaguar XF V8|SUPERCHARGED|NAVI|REARCAM|20in ALLOYS 131,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi S5 V8|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|19in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Audi S5 V8|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|19in ALLOYS 67,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550 NIGHT VISION|NAVIGATION|LEATHER|ROOF|19in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz CL550 NIGHT VISION|NAVIGATION|LEATHER|ROOF|19in ALLOYS 115,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE