2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE400 4MATIC, AWD, AMG STYLING PKG, NAV, 360 CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$57,800
- Listing ID: 8702240
- Stock #: PC8287
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB2KB187117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Espresso Brown/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8287
- Mileage 46,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE400 4MATIC | AWD | TWIN TURBO 3.0L V6 | 329HP | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PACKAGE | PREMIUM PKG | DRIVE PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | AIRMATIC AIR SUSPENSION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SIRIUS RADIO | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE-KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC FUNCTION | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC combines a sporty exterior design with the assurance of the Mercedes Benz 4MATIC All-Wheel drive system. The 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine produces 329 horsepower and is mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission.
The exterior features a Obsidian Black colour with a Brown and Anthracite leather interior. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler and side skirts; Night Package, and 20" AMG Wheels. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite leather interior with a Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, and more.
This GLE400 is also equipped with Airmatic Dual Control Air Suspension, 360-degree Cameras, Premium Sound System, Driving Package, Adaptive Damping System, Smartphone Integration Package with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and so much more.
A suite of safety technology ensures every drive is a safe one, including Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (Distronic Plus), Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane-Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, Active Parking Assist and Front Memory Package.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
