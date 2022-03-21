2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$57,800 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8702240

8702240 Stock #: PC8287

PC8287 VIN: 4JGDA5GB2KB187117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Espresso Brown/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8287

Mileage 46,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Drive mode selector Convenience Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Armrests: rear center folding with storage Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front brake diameter: 13.0 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Axle ratio: 3.90 Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Wifi: hotspot compatible Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function tilt/slide visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt 12V front speed sensitive with washer horn/light operation vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks remotely operated Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.