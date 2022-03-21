Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

102,122 KM

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GLE400 4MATIC, AWD, AMG STYLING PKG, NAV, 360 CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

102,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8702246
  • Stock #: PC8280
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB8KB190670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8280
  • Mileage 102,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE400 4MATIC | AWD | TWIN TURBO 3.0L V6 | 329HP | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PACKAGE | DRIVE PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | AIRMATIC AIR SUSPENSION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SIRIUS RADIO | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE-KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC FUNCTION | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC combines a sporty exterior design with the assurance of the Mercedes Benz 4MATIC All-Wheel drive system. The 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine produces 329 horsepower and is mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission.







The exterior features a Polar White colour with a Black and Anthracite leather interior. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler and side skirts; Night Package, and 20" AMG Wheels. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite leather interior with a Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, and more.







This GLE400 is also equipped with Airmatic Dual Control Air Suspension, 360-degree Cameras, Premium Sound System, Driving Package, Adaptive Damping System, Smartphone Integration Package with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and so much more.







A suite of safety technology ensures every drive is a safe one, including Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (Distronic Plus), Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane-Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, Active Parking Assist and Front Memory Package.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Axle ratio: 3.90
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

