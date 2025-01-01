Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF6EE4KB198107, AMG, 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBO ENGINE, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, HARMAN KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGERS, PARKING SENSORS, 21-Inch ALLOYS, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR SUSPENSION, DYNAMIC SELECT SYSTEM, Dual-Zone Automatic Cntrl., Dual/Curtain/Side/Knee Airbags, Heated Steering Wheel, PARKTRONIC Parking Assist, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Voice Activation, CD Player/FM/AM, Driver Memory Seats, 4-Wheel Disc & ABS, Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, Push-to-Start, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Heated Mirrors, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Traction control, Stability Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING: 7.99%</p><p> </p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p> 2.Administration Fee.</p><p> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

173,000 KM

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

