2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450/DESIGNO EDITION/MASSAGE SEATS/INTELLIGENT DRIVE PKG!

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450/DESIGNO EDITION/MASSAGE SEATS/INTELLIGENT DRIVE PKG!

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

855-322-5672

$84,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER FROM MERCEDES-BENZ! DESIGNO ESPRESSO BROWN ($6790 OPTION) INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE ($2700 OPTION), PREMIUM PACKAGE ( $4900 OPTION) SPORT PACKAGE ($3200 OPTION) MASSAGE SEATS, 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, XM RADIO, POWER SEATS AND MUCH MORE!


*INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE*


Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC


Active Steering Assist


Evasive Steering Assist


Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function


Active Emergency Stop Assist


Active Blind Spot Assist


Active Lane Change Assist


PRE-SAFE PLUS


PRE-SAFE Impulse Side


Active Stop-and-Go Assist


Enhanced Stop-and-Go


Route-based Speed Adaptation



Sport Package


AMG body styling


Adaptive Damping System (ADS PLUS)


21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke aero wheels


Sport brake system


Illuminated running boards



== About Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Family owned and operated

-> We have been serving Southern Ontario for over 18 years.

-> We want you to make an informed decision without worry.

-> We focus on providing absolute clarity.

-> We have built our reputation through...

-> Transparency, honesty, integrity and good customer service.

-> UCDA Member. OMVIC Registered.

-> Better Business Bureau A+ customer service record.




== Vehicle Condition & History ==

-> Our vehicles are hand selected.

-> We conduct a multi point inspection to ensure their condition.

-> We will provide you with a complete vehicle history report.

-> High-quality pictures are provided for all vehicles.

-> Check vehicle availability or get a vehicle history report by texting us.




== Certification and Drivability ==

-> This Vehicle has been fully inspected and is fully operational and fully drivable.

-> However, we must state that as per OMVIC regulations,

-> this vehicle is not drivable and not certified.

-> Certification is available for an additional charge of $999.




== Pricing ==

-> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

-> Our BEST price is given first, every time!

-> We want to give you a HAGGLE-FREE and HASSLE-FREE experience.

-> We will also give you the best price on your trade-in the first time.




== Benefits of choosing Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Financing: Easy, on-the-spot approvals. We'll have you approved at a low preferred rate.

-> Trade-Ins: We accept trade-ins!

-> Warranty: We will help you choose an extended warranty to keep your vehicle protected.

-> Shipping: From our home to yours, Canada-wide shipping offered on all vehicles.

-> Service: We have a state-of-the-art, in-house service department to serve you.





Text us at 647-696-7358 to set up a time to come in and see this vehicle!




See our website for more information about this vehicle:


http://www.idealfinecars.com/

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

