2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS
Class GLS450, 7 PASS, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, 360 CAM, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9311668
- Stock #: PC8869
- VIN: 4JGDF6EE7KB207740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,245 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES GLS450 4MATIC | 7 PASSENGER | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AIRMATIC PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PARKING PILOT | 360-DEGREE CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AIRMATC AIR SUSPENSION | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ELECTRIC FOLDING 2ND ROW | 21-INCH AMG WHEELS
Powered with a 3.0-litre Twin Turbo V6 engine producing 362 horsepower and 369 ft lb of torque, mated to a 9G-TRONIC transmission you will have all the power needed while providing great response from the automatic gearbox. The 4MATIC All-wheel drive system and the cool composure of self-leveling AIRMATIC suspension will provide you with safe and comfortable ride in almost any road condition.
This 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS450 features a beautiful Polar White exterior finish with a Beige leather interior. The AMG Styling Package includes AMG style front and rear bumpers with AMG 21-inch wheels.
This is also the elongated GLS which means you have room for 7 Passengers in three luxurious rows. For easy access and comfort the 2nd Row is electronically foldable. The Front and Second row seats are also heated. You and your passengers will also be able to enjoy the view through massive Panoramic Sunroof as well as enjoy the Premium Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
