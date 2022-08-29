Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

37,787 KM

Details Description Features

$129,800

+ tax & licensing
$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL63, 577HP, V8, PREMIUM PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL63, 577HP, V8, PREMIUM PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$129,800

+ taxes & licensing

37,787KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9155317
  Stock #: PC8745
  VIN: WDDJK7EA8KF054788

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # PC8745
  Mileage 37,787 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | SL63 AMG | 5.5L BITURBO V8 | 577HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG DRIVING PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | 7-SPEED SPEEDSHIFT MCT TRANSMISSION | AMG LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKTRONIC ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS-GO | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | AIRSCARF NECK-LEVEL HEATING SYSTEM | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE BODY CONTROL | ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | STAGGERED 19 / 20 AMG WHEELS | REAR LIP SPOILER | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL







This Diamond White Metallic SL63 AMG is powered by a monster Bi-Turbo V8 putting out 577-horsepower and 644 lb-ft of road shredding torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed SPEEDSHIFT MCT automatic transmission.







This model features a striking Diamond White Metallic exterior finish with Staggered 19 front, 20 rear AMG wheels finished in Black, Red AMG Performance Brake Calipers, AMG Styling Package, Rear Lip Spoiler and so much more. The interior doesnt skimp on luxury; it features Black Exclusive leather upholstery, White Contrast Stitching throughout, High-Gloss Carbon trim, and AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Seats with AIRSCARF Neck-level Heating System and more.







This SL63 is also equipped with top-of-the-line safety features like a Rearview Camera, Active Park Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control System and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

