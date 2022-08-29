$129,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
AMG SL63, 577HP, V8, PREMIUM PKG, DISTRONIC PLUS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$129,800
- Listing ID: 9155317
- Stock #: PC8745
- VIN: WDDJK7EA8KF054788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 37,787 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | SL63 AMG | 5.5L BITURBO V8 | 577HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG DRIVING PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | 7-SPEED SPEEDSHIFT MCT TRANSMISSION | AMG LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKTRONIC ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS-GO | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | AIRSCARF NECK-LEVEL HEATING SYSTEM | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE BODY CONTROL | ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | STAGGERED 19 / 20 AMG WHEELS | REAR LIP SPOILER | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL
This Diamond White Metallic SL63 AMG is powered by a monster Bi-Turbo V8 putting out 577-horsepower and 644 lb-ft of road shredding torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed SPEEDSHIFT MCT automatic transmission.
This model features a striking Diamond White Metallic exterior finish with Staggered 19 front, 20 rear AMG wheels finished in Black, Red AMG Performance Brake Calipers, AMG Styling Package, Rear Lip Spoiler and so much more. The interior doesnt skimp on luxury; it features Black Exclusive leather upholstery, White Contrast Stitching throughout, High-Gloss Carbon trim, and AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Seats with AIRSCARF Neck-level Heating System and more.
This SL63 is also equipped with top-of-the-line safety features like a Rearview Camera, Active Park Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control System and more.
Vehicle Features
