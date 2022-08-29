2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

$129,800 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 7 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9155317

9155317 Stock #: PC8745

PC8745 VIN: WDDJK7EA8KF054788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8745

Mileage 37,787 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Panic Alarm 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off DVD AUDIO USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets HARD DRIVE Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Convertible rear window: glass Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Convertible roof: power retractable hard top Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake width: 1.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Interior accents: carbon fiber Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.65 Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Front brake diameter: 15.4 Wifi: hotspot compatible Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Yelp Side airbags: head protection chambers Ventilated Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due voice operated sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive element Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling remote operation massaging horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Center console trim: carbon fiber Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Headliner trim: faux suede Door trim: carbon fiber

