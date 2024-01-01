2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Menu
*2500*HIGH ROOF*KEYLESS ENTRY*PICTURES COMING!!

*2500*HIGH ROOF*KEYLESS ENTRY*PICTURES COMING!!

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1722359586
  2. 1722359586
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD4BF1EDXKT014942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-2500 -HIGH ROOF -KEYLESS ENTRY -POWER WINDOWS -RADIO -REVERSE CAMERA -170" -PICTURES COMING!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

