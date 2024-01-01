$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 MINI 3 Door
Cooper w/Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav
2019 MINI 3 Door
Cooper w/Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,820KM
VIN WMWXP5C52K2H96594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 61,820 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Windows & Door Locks, Navigation, Dual-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 MINI 3 Door include:
Power Windows & Door Locks
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Push Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 34578
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
PUSH START
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rear parking sensor
Dual-Zone A/C
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Windows & Door Locks
Wireless Phone Charger
Dual-Panel Sunroof
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2019 MINI 3 Door