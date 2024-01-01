Menu
The top features for this 2019 MINI 3 Door include:

Power Windows & Door Locks
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Push Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 34578

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,820KM
VIN WMWXP5C52K2H96594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,820 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Windows & Door Locks, Navigation, Dual-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 MINI 3 Door include:

Power Windows & Door Locks
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Push Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 34578

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

PUSH START
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rear parking sensor
Dual-Zone A/C
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Windows & Door Locks
Wireless Phone Charger
Dual-Panel Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

