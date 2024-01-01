Menu
Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 MINI 5 Door include:

Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34988

2019 MINI 5 Door

31,618 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

2019 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,618KM
VIN WMWXU1C56K2J01676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,618 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 MINI 5 Door include:

Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Dual Panel Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34988

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

PUSH START
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Rear Park Sensor
Dual panel sunroof
Speed warning
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 MINI 5 Door