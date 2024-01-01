Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Ports , Power Side Mirrors , Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System and more!

The top features for this 2019 MINI 5 Door include:

USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System
Dual Panel Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SOS Call Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 41353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,208KM
VIN WMWXU1C56K2F81821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,208 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Ports , Power Side Mirrors , Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 MINI 5 Door include:

USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System
Dual Panel Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SOS Call Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 41353

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
PRESS BUTTON START
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

