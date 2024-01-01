$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 MINI 5 Door
Cooper w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Panel Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C
2019 MINI 5 Door
Cooper w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Panel Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,208KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWXU1C56K2F81821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 57,208 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Ports , Power Side Mirrors , Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 MINI 5 Door include:
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System
Dual Panel Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SOS Call Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 41353
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Ports , Power Side Mirrors , Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 MINI 5 Door include:
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System
Dual Panel Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SOS Call Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 41353
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
PRESS BUTTON START
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Kia Soul EX 123,156 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend w/ Urban Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 47,700 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 50,090 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 MINI 5 Door