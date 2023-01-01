Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

62,200 KM

Details Description Features

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

62,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099218
  • Stock #: 19367
  • VIN: WMZYV5C5XK3F57818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Aux input
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
SOS Support System
12vPower Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

