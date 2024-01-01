Menu
Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
11919002

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,250KM
VIN JA4AH3AU7KU601461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Single Zone A/C , USB Ports , Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mitsubishi RVR include:

Single Zone A/C
USB Ports
Bluetooth
12V Outlets
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Traction Control
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39260

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Brake Assist System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
12V Outlets
Single Zone A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

