2019 Mitsubishi RVR
ES FWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
ES FWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,250KM
VIN JA4AH3AU7KU601461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Single Zone A/C , USB Ports , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mitsubishi RVR include:
Single Zone A/C
USB Ports
Bluetooth
12V Outlets
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39260
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
12V Outlets
Single Zone A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Mitsubishi RVR