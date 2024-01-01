$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
ES AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
ES AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,161KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AJ3AU6KU602590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39576
- Mileage 83,161 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mitsubishi RVR include:
Bluetooth
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
USB Ports
Cruise Control
12v Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39576
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mitsubishi RVR include:
Bluetooth
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
USB Ports
Cruise Control
12v Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39576
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C 54,100 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 12,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 100,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Mitsubishi RVR