2019 Nissan 370Z

35,135 KM

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Nissan 370Z

2019 Nissan 370Z

NISMO, 350HP, MANUAL, HEATED, NAV, BUCKET SEAT,

2019 Nissan 370Z

NISMO, 350HP, MANUAL, HEATED, NAV, BUCKET SEAT,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

35,135KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8003160
  Stock #: PC7719
  VIN: JN1AZ4EH4KM420388

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # PC7719
  Mileage 35,135 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 NISSAN 370Z | NISMO | 3.7L V6 350 HP | MANUAL | RECARO LEATHER SEAT | ALCANTARA TRIM | FRONT BUCKET SEAT | NAV | BLUETOOTH | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED SEATS | 8 WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 Nissan 370Z with the Nismo package is Nissan's way of elevating the 370Z to a whole new performance level. This 2019 Nissan 370z gets an upgraded Nismo performance tuning that boosts the 3.7L V6 from its original 332 Horsepower Output to an engine that produces 350 Horsepower. This Nismo Package provides the car come with a Nismo Exclusive Aerodynamics Package with the brilliant Pearl White Exterior Paint and Performance 19" Rims.







The Nismo Package also enhances the interior of the 2019 Nissan 370Z with RECARO Black Leather seats and Alcantara trims, and sports bucket seats and a sporty 6 Speed Manual Shifter.







Of course Nissan also provides a whole host of modern features such as, Bluetooth, ABS, Stability Control, Front Impact Airbags, Side Impact Airbags, Overhead Airbags, Anti- whiplash restraints.











WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Energy absorbing steering column
Hood buckling creases
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.69
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
Carpet
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Push-Button Start
Front strut tower bar
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Storage: door pockets
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts
Tire type: performance
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Antenna type: element
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Front brake width: 1.26
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Assist handle: passenger side
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Parking brake trim: leather
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Spark plugs: iridium tipped
Rear brake width: 0.79
Watts: 240
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Steering ratio: 13.73
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Door handle color: metallic
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
safety reverse
auto-locking
in dash
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

