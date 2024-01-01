$22,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Altima
Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav
2019 Nissan Altima
Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,726KM
VIN 1N4BL4FW3KN322761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,726 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , 12V Outlets and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Altima include:
Power Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Garage Door Opener
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39719
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Aux input
Lane Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Dual-Zone A/C
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Steering Assist
Driver Attention Alert
Emergency Braking System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
speed limit
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Parking Aids
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Nissan Altima