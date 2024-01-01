Menu
2019 Nissan Altima

$22,990

+ tax & licensing

1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Altima include:

Power Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Garage Door Opener
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39719

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used

63,726KM

VIN 1N4BL4FW3KN322761

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Used
63,726KM
VIN 1N4BL4FW3KN322761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,726 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Altima include:

Power Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Garage Door Opener
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39719

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Lane Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Dual-Zone A/C
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Steering Assist
Driver Attention Alert
Emergency Braking System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
speed limit
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Parking Aids
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

