2019 Nissan Kicks

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CU0KL553230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Convenience

Heated Outside Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control

Additional Features

Nissan Intelligent Key
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
INTELLIGENT AUTO HEADLIGHTS

