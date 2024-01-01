$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Kicks
S w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Bluetooth
2019 Nissan Kicks
S w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CP5CU7KL547084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Kicks include:
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Hill Start Assist
USB Port
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34282
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Kicks include:
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Hill Start Assist
USB Port
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34282
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution
Vehicle dynamic control
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Electronic Brake Force Distribution System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 84,400 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 85,500 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 69,438 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Nissan Kicks