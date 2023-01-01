Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R1911 as of 05/15/2019.

2019 Nissan Micra

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

SV w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP0KL205649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

