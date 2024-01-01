Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Nissan Murano

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Murano

SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MSXKN116261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Safety

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Nissan Intelligent Key
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Driver Memory Seat
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Intelligent Around View Monitor
INTELLIGENT DRIVER ALERTNESS
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
LED Daytime Running Headlights
Advanced Drive Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano