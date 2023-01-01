Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Nissan Qashqai

29,500 KM

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

29,500KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR4KW351485

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 29,500 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Remote Starter

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Glass Moonroof
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7" Display
Intelligent Lane Intervention System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Nissan Qashqai