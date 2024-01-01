Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

77,425 KM

Details Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

SL

SL

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,425KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR0KW310559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P5105A
  • Mileage 77,425 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-232-2011

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2019 Nissan Qashqai