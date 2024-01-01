$19,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,425KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR0KW310559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P5105A
- Mileage 77,425 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Call Dealer
416-232-XXXX(click to show)
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2019 Nissan Qashqai