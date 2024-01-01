$20,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,582KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR2KW314094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,582 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Adaptive Cruise Control , Driving Aids , Power Steering and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Qashqai include:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driving Aids
Power Steering
Remote Start System
Touchscreen Display
Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42027
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Eco Mode
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
360 Rearview Camera
Parking Aids
Driving Aids
Chassis Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Nissan Qashqai